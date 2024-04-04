Broadcaster who lost all vision age 17 may be able to ‘see’ her partner’s face again
A content creator and broadcaster who lost all her vision aged 17 just two months after meeting her now-husband, has been brought to tears by new “life-changing” technology which may allow her to “see” her partner’s face again with her hands. Lucy Edwards, 28, who lives in Birmingham with her husband, Olly, 27, has incontinentia pigmenti, a rare genetic condition that led to her losing sight in one eye at age 11, and in the other eye at age 17.