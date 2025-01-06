Broadway-Heavy Concert For America Fundraising Event Set For Inauguration Day In NYC

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Cecily Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, Javier Muñoz, Rosie Perez and Susie Essman are among the performers of the Broadway stage and screen appearing at this year’s Concert for America fundraising event, set for Inauguration Day, January 20, at New York’s The Town Hall.

Produced by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson (Stars in the House), the concert fundraiser will highlight a number of national organizations working to protect human rights including the Sierra Club, Southern Poverty Law Center, Black Theatre United, The National Immigration Law Center, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and more.

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives from each of these groups will participate in the program, sharing their stories and letting audiences know how they can help with easy calls-to-action to do on the day of the event and in the future.

“We did our first Concert for America on Inauguration Day 2017 and we were thrilled,” said Jackson. “Not only because it sold out so quickly, but because we received so many messages afterwards describing how the concert provided the audience with joy, peace, and hopefulness.”

“As well as high belting!” added Rudetsky.

Also set to make appearances are Ali Stroker, Anika Larsen, Ann Harada, Arielle Jacobs, Brenda Braxton, Bryce Pinkham, Charlotte d’Amboise, Hennessy Winkler, Jessica Vosk, Judy Gold, Judy Kuhn, Julie Benko, Keala Settle, Kelli O’Hara, Lili Thomas, Lilli Cooper, Liz Callaway, Merle Dandridge, Nina West, Pearl Sun, Piper Perabo, Scarlett Strallen and Shayna Steele.

Said Jackson, “We’re going to do it again with the help of the incredible artistic community that always steps up for any community or person facing adversity,” and Rudetsky added, “We will be there not only on Inauguration Day with entertainment and calls to action, but over the next four years, too.“

ADVERTISEMENT

First presented on January 20, 2017, Concert for America includes musical and comedic performances, inspiring stories and messages from those on the front lines advocating for freedom and justice. It was created and organized by Rudetsky and Wesley Jackson in association with Your Kids, Our Kids. Additional creative team members include director and choreographer Luis Salgado, production stage manager Linda Marvel, sound designer Shannon Slaton, lighting designer Keith Truax, associate producer David Katz, and general manager Maria DiDia.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on January 20 at New York’s The Town Hall. Ticket information is available at the event’s website.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.