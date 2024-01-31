Broadway icon Chita Rivera dies aged 91

The Tony Award-winning actress died in New York on Tuesday, her daughter Lisa Mordente has confirmed. Mordente released a statement later that day sharing that her mother died "after a brief illness". "She is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be announced in due course." Rivera's Broadway credits date back to the early 1950s.