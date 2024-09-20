These Broadway musicals & movie adaptations will come to KC’s Starlight Theatre in 2025

The musical “Mean Girls” will kick off Starlight Theatre’s 75th anniversary Broadway season next summer.

Starlight’s just-announced five-show 2025 AdventHealth Broadway Series also will include the Kansas City premieres of “Disney’s Frozen” and “Life of Pi.” Rounding out the season will be “School of Rock” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”

“Life of Pi” is the only nonmusical on the list, and “Ain’t Too Proud” is the only entry that isn’t based on a popular movie.

Starlight’s 2024 Broadway season concluded Sept. 20-22 with “Peter Pan.” Its concert season will end this coming weekend with performances by Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Two Door Cinema Club.

Later this fall, Starlight will break ground on its $40 million capital improvement campaign that will eventually include a canopy over the front portion of the theater’s seating area. The project is set to be finished in 2026.

Starlight’s 2025 concerts will be announced in the coming months.

Starlight’s 2025 Broadway season

“Mean Girls,” May 20-25: Like Tina Fey’s 2004 movie and the 2024 movie-musical remake, this has plenty of humor to go with the music.

“School of Rock,” June 3-8: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is based on the 2003 hit film starring Jack Black.

“Ain’t Too Proud,” July 22-27: This follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Disney’s Frozen,” Aug. 5-10: The stage play includes all the popular songs from the animated film as well as some new music.

“Life of Pi,” Sept. 16-21: Puppets help tell the story of a 16-year-old boy on a lifeboat with a tiger and three other animals.

How to buy tickets

Season tickets for the Broadway series are available at kcstarlight.com, 816-363-7827 and the Starlight ticket office in Swope Park. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.