Broadway at sea? More than just a vacation for theater lovers

As a theater buff, Yahoo Entertainment's David Artavia didn’t think there was anything better than watching a Broadway musical on a stage with elaborate costumes and a live orchestra — that is, until he experienced one at sea. Join David as he embarks on a grand Broadway cruise adventure.

Video Transcript

I have a confession to make.

I am a huge broadway fanatic.

That's why for vacation this year, I decided to immerse myself in a 24 7 Broadway cruise experience.

Embarkation day was a grand event complete with friendly staff, champagne, toasts, and a ship bill that acted as our play bill on the sea.

Now, of course, there were performances but it was so much more than that on a Broadway cruise.

You and the other guests are part of the show starting off the day with a dance class run by Hamilton, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.

We'll dance, we'll talk about things like electrolyte things a little bit followed by port calls that were like a scenic intermission.

Then a stop into the buffet.

Definitely less Les Miserables and more le Deles.

When the sun went down, the ship turned into a floating chorus line and the costumes.

Oh, but costumes magic.

I tell you the best part, the feeling of belonging.

So many people end up in the theater because the world around us doesn't always explore their emotions.

You will be whoever you want.

It's just a supportive, incredible, incredible community, feels like home.

And after five days of sheer joy of being among people who love musicals as much as I do.

I learned there's no business like sea business.