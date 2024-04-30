"He broke everything": Violent vandalism at Orange County restaurant causes damage worth thousands

CBC

The family of a man who died while on the job in Windsor, Ont., is fighting to keep his memory alive, and the dangers surrounding his death.Claudio Cardoso, 36, was crushed by a steel rack that hadn't been properly secured on a forklift in January 2009.His wife Veronica, and their two teenage sons, spoke during a Sunday ceremony to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured at work."Now they are also in the workforce," she said of her sons, who were both young children at th