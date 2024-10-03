We broke the record in July and the tornado count for Ohio keeps climbing
The National Weather Service in Cleveland reported damage from a tornado in Lorain County on September 24th. This is the 72 tornado of the year!
It’s been 103 years since the famed 1921 direct hit.
Desperate residents of the storm-battered mountains of western North Carolina lined up for water and food, hunted for cellphone signals and slogged buckets from creeks to flush toilets days after Hurricane Helene’s remnants deluged the region. Emergency workers toiled around the clock to clear roads, restore power and phone service, and reach people stranded by the storm, which has a death toll of more than 150 people across the Southeast.
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
The Fat Bear Week 2024 bracket reveal was postponed after a male bear attacked and killed a female bear at Brooks River in Alaska Monday.
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the forecast for October, predicting above seasonal temperatures across much of Canada, while cold air shots will affect Ontario and Quebec. British Columbia is expected to receive above-seasonal precipitation, and Atlantic Canada may be impacted by tropical remnants.
Hole Up There's a hole in the bottom of Lake Michigan — at least 40 of them, for that matter. As LiveScience reports, researchers at a protected region of the Great Lake are less sure than ever about the strange holes after doing a survey of the lakebed with a submersible robot. These bizarre craters were […]
Will October see the country fall back into a cooler pattern across Canada as we progress through the autumn? Or, will we see the recent trend of warmer-than-usual temperatures continue? We have the details on what you can expect during the upcoming month.
Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!
(Bloomberg) -- As historic floodwaters unleashed by Hurricane Helene recede across the US Southeast, the region faces a humanitarian, economic and ecological crisis of staggering scope, with effects likely to last years.Most Read from BloombergA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsThe Corner Store ComebackNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th C
As the rain from Hurricane Helene came down harder and harder, workers inside a plastics factory in rural Tennessee kept working. It wasn’t until water flooded into the parking lot and the power went out that the plant shut down and sent workers home.
After surviving a polar bear attack in 2013, Churchill, Manitoba resident Erin Greene healed from that trauma with the help of beluga whales. At any given summer moment, as many as 4,000 belugas can be seen frolicking through the Churchill River. (AP Video: Joshua A. Bickel)
When Hurricane Helene hit Florida's Big Bend, it created dangerous storm surge for not only coastal but inland communities.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.
The Sacramento Zoo said planning is underway for the future of the snow leopard exhibit.
Hurricane Helene dumped trillions of gallons of water hundreds of miles inland, devastating communities nestled in mountains far from the threat of storm surge or sea level rise. “We almost always associate flood risk with hurricanes and coastal storm surge in Florida, Louisiana and Texas,” said Jeremy Porter, head of climate implication research at First Street, a company that analyzes climate risk. “We don’t think of western North Carolina and the Appalachian mountains as an area that has significant flood risk.”
ON HUDSON BAY (AP) — Playful large white beluga whales bring joy and healing to Hudson Bay. Their happy chirps leap out in an environment and economy threatened by the warming water melting sea ice, starving polar bears and changing the entire food chain.
A new study says hurricanes in the United States are hundreds of times deadlier in the long run than the government calculates. The average storm hitting the U.S. contributes to the early deaths of 7,000 to 11,000 people over a 15-year period. (AP Video produced by Julián Trejo Bax)
The debate on whether the ivory-billed woodpecker is actually extinct may be ongoing, but a genetic engineering company is aiming to restore the fabled species to its natural habitat. In 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed de-listing the ivory-billed woodpecker from protections under the Endangered Species Act due to the likelihood that the iconic American avian species is now extinct. Colossal Biosciences, a U.S.-based biotechnology company, plans to use the process of de-extinction to bring the ivory-billed woodpecker back, the company announced on Tuesday.
Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury advises pet owners to reconsider letting their dogs go off-leash in the woods, if they see bear droppings. (Submitted by Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury)A little dog took on a mamma black bear in eastern Newfoundland and came out only a little worse for wear, a veterinarian says. Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury, a small animal veterinarian currently working at the Community Vet Hospital in Clarenville, treated a Boston terrier this weekend for a laceration and sore muscles."We got a call that
A chilling photo captures an elderly couple confronted with Hurricane Helene's apocalyptic devastation from the roof of their Asheville, North Carolina, home moments before they're engulfed by the rising flood waters.The haunting image is the final one taken of Nora and Michael Drye, grandparents each aged 73, before the roof caved in, drowning both of them along with their seven-year-old grandson, Micah.Their adult daughter Megan, who took the image, survived after becoming wedged on a chunk of