'We Broke Roe v. Wade': Trump Brags About Eliminating Abortion Rights

Former President Donald Trump bragged about eliminating abortion rights in the U.S. during a news conference Friday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“We don’t need it any longer because we broke Roe v. Wade,” Trump said on Friday. “The states are working very brilliantly. It’s working the way it’s supposed to.”

His comments come after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that an 1864 law criminalizing nearly all abortions can go into effect and override the state’s previous ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The ruling, which is expected to draw legal challenges, has been stayed for 14 days pending additional arguments in a lower court.

At least 14 states that have banned abortions since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022.

“The states are working their way through it. You’re having some very, very beautiful harmony. You have some cases like Arizona that went back to 1864... but that’s going to be changed, I disagree with that,” Trump said.

Despite his history of anti-abortion policies, supporting anti-abortion lawmakers and lauding himself for his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee has been intentionally vague about his stance on abortion rights.

Earlier this week, Trump admitted that he would not sign a national ban on abortions and instead supports leaving the decision up to the states.

