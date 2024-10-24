Broken Arrow police plan for 23rd annual Safety Spooktacular

France 24

Gisèle Pelicot, whose ex-husband and dozens of other men are on trial in France accused of raping her, said Wednesday she was "completely broken" by her ordeal, but also "determined" to help other women. Gisèle Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.Dominique Pelicot, her husband, has admitted to inviting dozens of s