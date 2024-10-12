Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Santa Fe highlights
Replay officials seemed to miss an obvious call on Thursday.
The Jets made Robert Saleh the first head coach firing of the season but it is quarterback Aaron Rodgers causing the main issues in New York, writes Phoebe Schecter.
Team Brad Gushue delivered a stunner on Thursday with word that second E.J. Harnden would be leaving the St. John's, N.L.-based rink effective immediately.
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife, Brittany, also own a place in their native Texas
The Canadian athlete, who was the first to win multiple medals in the Summer and Winter Olympics, spoke about mental health in a keynote speech.
On Wednesday night, Max Domi tried to start some shenanigans with David Savard who politely declined, but there's a part of the story you may not know yet.
Count on these Week 6 fantasy football predictions from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
The Philadelphia Flyers should consider making a push for this Toronto Maple Leafs defender.
"You can look into Tropicana Field now. Unbelievable."
Mike Tyson addressed Jake Paul's $5 million offer to get past the fourth round of their heavyweight fight Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski has said he wants the NFL to investigate the apparent head injury suffered by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday’s defeat to the Houston Texans.
Week 6 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Lions-Cowboys, Battle of the Beltway, Bills-Jets, Upset of the Week and all 14 games
How did Bronny James do in his third preseason game? Check out his stats from the Lakers-Bucks contest.
Tempers flared during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Royals and Yankees.
Bills running back James Cook suffered a foot injury in Sunday's Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. Here's what we know.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers a lineup suggestion for every game on the Week 6 slate!
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Ulbrich shook up the New York Jets' struggling offense in his first major move as interim head coach.
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a concussion against the Cowboys. The former LSU star, who was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was ruled out for New York's upcoming…
U.S. women's water polo star Maddie Musselman Woepse is mourning the loss of her husband, Pat, who died Thursday night from a rare form of lung cancer. Pat Woepse was diagnosed with NUT carcinoma in September 2023. Woepse, a former water polo player himself, set a goal of going to the Paris Olympics to watch his wife play — and he made it.
The San Francisco 49ers entered Thursday Night Football against division rivals the Seattle Seahawks needing a win after a stunning home loss to the Arizona Cardinals last time out.