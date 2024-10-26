Broken Arrow vs. Union highlights

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Ref tries to explain the blatant facemask no-call on Rams safety vs Vikings
It was the call that just about every saw in real time and shouted "THAT'S A FACEMASK PENALTY!!" at their screens. Sam Darnold was sacked in the Los Angeles Rams' end zone by Byron Young for a safety, but refs didn't throw a flag for a facemask. So what the heck ha
- FTW Outdoors
The Baker Mayfield and ZYN nicotine pouches controversy, explained
Baker Mayfield is getting a lot of attention for something he did earlier in the week that was caught by NFL fans on social media. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB was busted by cameras on the sideline of the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday as he appeared
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
How The Rangers Turned Matt Rempe From A Gem Into Garbage
Here's why the Rangers should have given Matt Rempe more of a chance.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Place Interesting Forward On Waivers
The Boston Bruins have placed one of their forwards on waivers.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Struggling Former Oiler Put On Waivers
The former Edmonton Oilers forward has been put on waivers by his new team.
- FTW Outdoors
NFL fans question facemask no-call in Rams' win with proof the refs could see it
So, about that facemask no-call on Thursday night, as the Los Angeles Rams took down the Minnesota Vikings ... After the Week 8 game, referee Tra Blake said this: "Well, on that play, the quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me so I did
- The Independent
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy says male NBA stars would be ‘crucified’ for acting like Angel Reese after playoff loss
‘If a male was doing what Angel Reese is doing she would get crucified,’ Portnoy says
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Is Former Canadiens Enforcer Jumping The Gun?
It doesn't take much to create a social media storm in Montreal Canadiens land and that's exactly what Georges Laraque did with his declarations about Arber Xhekaj on Tuesday.
- CBC
Science vs. vibes: Viral beef between Canadian bodybuilding coaches incites battle of age-old rival archetype
By now you've likely seen footage of Mike Van Wyck, the Canadian bodybuilding coach, whacking Jeff Nippard, a fellow trainer and certified internet celebrity, in the throat, and flinging him to the ground during a recent dust-up at a Burlington, Ont., gym.If you don't know these guys, and haven't seen the video, maybe your date of birth puts you outside their target demographic. But if you know a young person that's into fitness, they can fill you in about how a disagreement over training philos
- The Canadian Press
Questions about QB Tre Ford's future in Edmonton surface as Elks close out CFL season
EDMONTON — Tre Ford was supposed to be Edmonton’s quarterback of the future. After this Friday’s season finale against the Toronto Argonauts, he could very well be the quarterback of the Elks’ past.
- The Canadian Press
'Lazy hockey': Blues down Leafs in Berube's first game against St. Louis since firing
TORONTO — Craig Berube ran a gauntlet of emotions Thursday morning.
- The Hockey News - Washington Capitals
Duhaime Has 4-Word Warning For Michkov, Advises Against Trying To Fight Him After Getting Into It During Face-Off: 'You Don't Want That'
The Capitals forward had some advice for the Flyers rookie.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons responds to criticism from Hall of Famer Troy Aikman
Ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman criticized his former team for how they started the 2024 season and current Cowboy Micah Parsons responded on his podcast.
- Yahoo Sports
Former Clippers trainer suing team, says he was fired for voicing concerns over Kawhi Leonard injuries
A former trainer for the Los Angeles Clippers is suing the team for wrongful termination, claiming he was fired for voicing complaints about treatment Kawhi Leonard received for injuries.
- People
Alex Rodriguez’s Dating History: A Look a the Former Yankees Star’s Relationships — and Who He’s Been Spotted with Since Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez previously dated Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and was engaged to Jennifer Lopez
- FTW Outdoors
World Series fans made the same joke after umps ruled fan interference on a possible Yankees home run
In a controversial call in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Friday night, a fly ball from the bat of New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres was caught by a fan at Dodger Stadium. It was ultimately ruled as fan interference by the
- PA Media: Sport
McLaren instigate right of review after Lando Norris’ US Grand Prix penalty
The Brit was handed a five-second penalty for overtaking Max Verstappen during the closing stages in Austin.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Sleepers: One of fantasy's most underrated TEs could be available in your leagues
Don't snooze on these Week 8 sleepers who could give your fantasy football lineups a boost!
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Will one team score first shutout of season?
No team has been shut out through the first seven weeks of the 2024 NFL season. But our Week 8 bold predictions say that could change Sunday.
- The Canadian Press
Pro Picks: Week 8 features 3 games with double-digit favorites and five division matchups
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.