Broken down train disrupts rail services

Rail services in Kent have been disrupted by a broken down train and an electricity supply failure.

Southeastern said trains in the Ashford International area are expected to be delayed until about 12:00 BST.

Engineers were deployed at 07:10 to investigate the failure and to resolve the issue, the company said.

Services were also unable to run towards St Pancras from Ashford International due to a broken down train between Ashford and Ebbsfleet.

A limited highspeed service is running on that route, but trains are expected to be delayed as services in both directions are using the same piece of track to bypass the broken down train.

“Another train is being used to attach to the broken down train and pull it clear of the line,” a Southeastern spokesman said.

“Engineering staff have assessed the broken down train, and determined that further work is required to get the train on the move.”

Tickets are being accepted at no extra cost on underground services on reasonable routes, Southeastern said.

Alternative routes are also available on trains via Tonbridge or Maidstone East.

