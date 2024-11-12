Broken rail and shortage of signalling staff cause major train disruption

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·1 min read

A broken rail and shortage of signalling staff has caused major disruption to train services between London and both Heathrow Airport and Reading.

Passenger information website National Rail Enquiries warned Elizabeth line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express services are affected.

Trains were initially unable to run between Heathrow Airport and London Paddington.

The route was later reopened for Heathrow Express but with a reduced service.

Elizabeth line services to Heathrow remain suspended and trains between Paddington and Reading are subject to cancellation or delay.

Disruption is expected to continue until the end of Tuesday.

Network Rail engineers discovered the broken rail on the high-speed line towards Paddington from Slough/Heathrow, which has limited train speeds and caused delays.

Network Rail said it will monitor the broken rail throughout the day “to ensure trains continue to travel safely” until it can be replaced.

It also apologised to passengers for the disruption.

A member of signalling staff being unwell caused further delays but a replacement staff member was found.

Latest Stories

  • Engines on 1.4 million Honda vehicles might fail, so US regulators open an investigation

    DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating complaints that engines can fail on as many as 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles.

  • Free transit actually is a thing, and you might be surprised where

    While public transit in many Canadian cities struggles with fares going up and ridership going down, in one community the passenger count has more than doubled in the past two years.Transit ridership in the town of Orangeville, Ont., will, by the end of the year, have increased by 150 to 160 per cent, according to Mayor Lisa Post. "It's really impacting the entire community positively," she said. The reason for that big spike? Orangeville's buses became free in 2023 as part of a test program whi

  • 3 dead in Highway 401 crash near Trenton

    Two adults and an infant were killed when a minivan struck the back end of a tractor-trailer Saturday on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont., police say.The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 p.m. west of County Road 40 on the highway's westbound lanes, according to a Sunday news release from Ontario Provincial Police.Three people in the minivan, all from Laval, Que., were killed in the crash, OPP said.A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while an eight-mon

  • Volkswagen, Mazda, Honda, BMW, Porsche among 304k vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 304,068 vehicles. This includes BMW, Mazda, Volkswagen, Porsche vehicles and Honda motorcycles.

  • Car Experts: 4 Electric Cars Likely To Break Down Faster Than Regular Vehicles

    Electric vehicles are appealing to consumers compared to petrol or diesel cars because of their low environmental impact. But how reliable are they? There are some myths perpetuated in the auto...

  • Man dead, 2 women injured in crash in Markham

    A man is dead and two women are injured, one critically, after two vehicles collided in Markham on Monday night, York Regional Police say.Police said the collision happened on Highway 7, east of Reesor Road. Officers were called to the area at about 7:45 p.m. One vehicle was heading east while the other was heading west when they collided, police added.The man, in his 60s and the passenger of one vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a woman in her 60s, is in life-threatening co

  • 7 SUVs Retirees Should Avoid Buying in November 2024

    Shopping for a new car doesn't get any less stressful with age. Cars are big-ticket purchases, and with so many choices on the market, the last thing a retiree wants to deal with is undue...

  • These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

    Given the turbulent economy over the past five years, finding a car that lasts longer than 200,000 miles isn't a matter of pride -- it's a financial planning near-necessity. Thankfully, cars last much...

  • Three died and one wounded after a deadly collision on 401 Quinte West

    Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously wounded after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city in southern Ontario.

  • As Cranbrook's airport expands, passengers may face longer wait times

    As the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) in Cranbrook expands, passengers are being warned that it will temporarily mean longer wait times at the airport's one security checkpoint. The rural, two-terminal airport in B.C.'s East Kootenay is undergoing scheduling changes to accommodate larger planes, which will allow for more passengers to fly in and out of the hub. Eventually, the airport plans to expand its security checkpoints, washroom facilities and overall footprint, but for the t

  • 1 dead, 2 children injured in wrong-way crash; driver suspected of DWI: Reports

    A woman is dead and two children are injured after a person suspected of driving under the influence drove down the wrong way of a freeway.

  • Ferrari F430 Driver Blocks EV Charging Station, Plugs Charger Into Rear Wheel

    A Ferrari F430 driver in Greece drew attention after blocking a Level 3 electric car charging station with his supercar and then connecting the cord to his car's wheel.

  • 7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025

    As the car market continues to normalize after a turbulent four years of high prices and low inventory, SUVs are certain to be the overwhelming vehicle choice for drivers in the U.S. Although recent...

  • BYD Closing In on Ford Deliveries After Besting Tesla on Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh from besting Tesla Inc. on quarterly revenue for the first time as an electric vehicle company, BYD Co. now has legacy automakers in its sight.Most Read from BloombergThe Leaf Blowers Will Not Go QuietlyArizona Elections Signal Robust Immigration Enforcement Under TrumpScoring an Architectural Breakthrough in Denver’s RiNo DistrictKey Ballot Initiatives and Local Races Highlight Views on Abortion, ImmigrationThe extraordinary sales volumes being pumped out by China’s best-se

  • New Cars That Would Make Great Gifts for Retirees

    Retirement opens up a new chapter in life, often filled with travel and leisure activities. Gifting a retiree a new car can help them travel easily and safely. But if you can't decide on the right car...

  • A doting grandfather was the second man to die at this dangerous Sacramento intersection

    Muhammad Saddique was the second person to die at North Natomas intersection this year.

  • Auto supplier Continental cuts sales guidance, but shares rise on profit beat

    German automotive and industrial supplier Continental cut its annual sales guidance for the second time this year on Monday, citing weak industrial demand in Europe and North America, but it beat third quarter profit expectations. Continental's shares were up 5.6% at 0857 GMT after third quarter core profit, at 873 million euros ($932.98 million), beat consensus by about 11%.

  • This New Porsche One-Off Is an Ode to a 911 Turbo Prototype and Is Now up for Grabs

    The car was gifted to Louise Piëch, the daughter of Ferdinand Porsche, for her 70th birthday.

  • Top Trump White House pick has strong view on Canada's government. It's not flattering

    The man reportedly tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, a multitude of U.S.media o

  • Kamala Harris drinks wine and plays Connect 4 in joyful post-election pic posted by her niece

    What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the