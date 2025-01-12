Broncos fans in Buffalo

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY Sports
Deion Sanders says there are a couple NFL teams he won't allow son Shedeur to play for
The Colorado college football coach served up another reminder that he will intervene if the wrong NFL team drafts his quarterback son in April.
- People
NFL WAG Breaks Down Harsh Realities of Family's Finances as She Addresses Biggest Misconceptions: 'We’re Not Millionaires'
Bryce Watts Hansen, wife of former NFL free agent Chad Hansen, broke down the realities of her families' finances during her husband's time in the league
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL playoff bold predictions: Who will turn heads in wild-card round?
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs can quickly challenge assumptions about the entire field. Who could stand out right away this year?
- FTW Outdoors
What it would take for the Browns to finally get rid of Deshaun Watson
Immediately signing Deshaun Watson to one of the most significant contracts in NFL history always seemed like it would be a massive mistake for the Browns. Today, there's no doubt about it. Watson has reportedly ruptured his Achilles agai
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL overtime rules: Here's how overtime works in the NFL playoffs
The overtime rules change from the regular season in the NFL playoffs. Here's everything you need to know about overtime in the postseason.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'We Had Quite The Hatred For Each Other': Why Mitch Marner Brought One Of His Hockey Rivals For The Team's Annual Mentors' Trip
Marner brought a former hockey rival, turned teammate and later friend to the Toronto's annual mentors' trip.
- The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets
Canucks Insider Reveals Potential Pettersson-to-Columbus Trade Details
Could Columbus land Pettersson in a trade? Canucks Insider thinks it's possible
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Report: Sabres & Red Wings Almost Made Blockbuster Trade
The Sabres and Red Wings reportedly got close to making a major move.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Fan wins $100,000 after a hole-in-one over Bryson DeChambeau's house on fifth shot
A fan only had seven hours to do it but he didn't need it.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Scratching Big Player Against Ducks
The Flyers are scratching one of their top players against the Ducks.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Have Perfect Trade Target In Canucks Superstar
The Bruins should make a major push for this Canucks star.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
REPORT: Oilers' Zach Hyman Is Buying A Hockey Team
The Edmonton Oilers forward is adding to his impressive business resume.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Reveal Surprise Evander Kane Injury
The Edmonton Oilers revealed some new injury information on Evander Kane.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
How Close Are Jake McCabe And Anthony Stolarz To Returning To Maple Leafs' Lineup?
McCabe (upper-body) and Stolarz (knee injury) are on the Maple Leafs' injured reserve list.
- The Canadian Press
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has banned two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium from attending any games at big league ballparks.
- Road & Track
NASCAR Announces Major Competition Changes for 2025. Here's What You Need to Know
Helio Castroneves could be the first beneficiary of the new 41st grid spot for stars of other racing series.
- The Canadian Press
Guerrero agrees to $28.5M and Valdez to $18M; Tucker tops arbitration 17 requests at $17.5M
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a salary arbitration hearing when the first baseman agreed Thursday to a $28.5 million, one-year contract on the day players and teams exchanged proposed figures.
- The Canadian Press
Wildfires force Rams, Vikings to head to Arizona for their intriguing wild-card playoff matchup
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay got calls from Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips during the past week, but they had nothing to do with their teams' upcoming wild-card playoff game.
- Yahoo Sports
Browns QB Deshaun Watson tears Achilles for second time since October, availability for 2025 season in doubt
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
- USA TODAY Sports
Penn State narrative of missed opportunities persists in loss to Notre Dame: 'We're all hurting'
No play will define Penn State's loss in the Orange Bowl more than a game-breaking interception from quarterback Drew Allar with 33 seconds left.