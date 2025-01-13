Broncos fans remain optimistic after playoff loss to the Bills
Even after a tough loss following the Bronco’s first playoff berth in almost a decade, Broncos fans feel optimistic about the team’s future.
Tom Brady's first season as Fox's lead NFL color commentator has, for the most part, been a disaster. The arguably greatest pro football player of all time has struggled to share genuine and engaging insight without sounding stilted and awkward. Throw in a controversy
Joe Mixon clapped back at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan after the Houston Texans' convincing 32-12 over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The former NFL quarterback shares seven children with his wife, Liza Barber
George Pickens' wild season filled with antics is over, a year in which there were reports of him showing up late, having eye black with expletives on his face, fighting with an opponent and more. And it ended with one word that spoke
The Colorado college football coach served up another reminder that he will intervene if the wrong NFL team drafts his quarterback son in April.
The Denver Broncos have had something on their helmets recently that has sent people to Google to ask what's up with that: the number 5280 is displayed prominently across the front of their helmets. So if you're one of those people and you're here, you're probably…
For 18 years, Mike Tomlin has been one of the NFL's premier coaches. He's been considered the gold standard, a model of consistency and maximizing any roster to its fullest. The man could probably take an empty fridge with few ingredi
The Devils should consider making a push for this Maple Leafs forward.
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs can quickly challenge assumptions about the entire field. Who could stand out right away this year?
The overtime rules change from the regular season in the NFL playoffs. Here's everything you need to know about overtime in the postseason.
The Bills beat the Broncos in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. Here's a look at who the Bills will play next.
The Bruins should make a major push for this Canucks star.
The Texans beat the Chargers in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. Here's a look at who Houston will play next.
McCabe (upper-body) and Stolarz (knee injury) are on the Maple Leafs' injured reserve list.
Josh Allen became the Bills' all-time playoff passing touchdowns leader after connecting with Ty Johnson for a spectacular fourth-down TD.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve on Sunday with an upper-body injury.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns again finished excruciatingly close to an opportunity to end their national championship drought.
Abdul Razak Alhassan exited the cage at UFC Fight Night 249 still a bit woozy Saturday after he suffered a scary knockout loss to Cesar Almeida. The knockout sequence, which is already being billed as a potential Knockout of the Year contender just o
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announce their last live performance on Dancing on Ice - details