Broncos plan to release QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos will release quarterback Russell Wilson next week, ending a months-long purgatory surrounding Wilson’s future that followed his late-season benching.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are four teams linked to a potential trade for Bears QB Justin Fields.
Widely considered to have been one of the greatest centers in league history, Kelce notched seven Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl title
The Combine turned a draft that was top heavy with QBs into one that is also deep with QBs.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos told Russell Wilson on Monday that they're going to release him next week, just 18 months after signing the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to a five-year, $242 million contract extension. The Broncos still owe Wilson his $39 million salary for 2024 minus whatever he'd sign for with another team, which would likely be the veteran's minimum salary of $1.21 million. One potential landing spot is Pittsburgh. The Steelers are set to visit Denver next season.
Kelce has remained mum about the future of his 13-year NFL career since January
Like J.J. McCarthy, Nix and Penix each have very strong differing opinions about them. Unlike McCarthy, they don’t have the elements of age or a forecasted high ceiling working in their favor.
The Bears met with Caleb Williams for the first time last Wednesday at the NFL combine. Albert Breer shared some new details from the visit.
Former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards heard a commotion in a local YMCA locker room and ended up saving the life of an 80-year-old man.
Caleb Williams is poised to go to the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft, but who else will be joining him as a first-round selection?
The one-time Super Bowl champion will now become a free agent
Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet destroyed a former Chargers star who said the Chiefs shouldn’t have been in the Super Bowl.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Chicago Bears finally landed offensive lineman Ryan Bates. The Bears have agreed to trade a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for the 27-year-old Bates. The teams announced the deal on Monday night. The move is pending a physical, and it won't become official until the start of the NFL’s new business year on March 13. Chicago tried to acquire Bates when he was a restricted free agent in 2022, signing him to an offer sheet. But the Bills retained Bates by matchin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings released running back Alexander Mattison on Monday, with the club continuing to seek solutions to a lagging rushing attack. Mattison was coming off an unremarkable first season as the primary ball carrier and lost the starting job to Ty Chandler for the last four games. Mattison rushed for a career-high 700 yards and had three receiving touchdowns, but a lack of explosiveness at the line minimized his impact. The move will clear $3.35 million from Minneso
From Christian Wilkins’ future to Stephen Ross’ high marks in the NFLPA report card, here is what we learned in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL scouting combine's evolution from hidden gem into the league's second-most anticipated offseason event has come with all sorts of twists. The question is whether this year's new ones could affect future combines. All-American receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. skipped media interviews, while Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams took the highly unusual step of opting out of the medical exams — a primary reason for holding the combine each year. Harrison and Will
The scouting combine did plenty to reshape the outlook for USA TODAY Sports' latest 2024 NFL mock draft, as J.J. McCarthy continues to rise.