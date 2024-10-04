Bronny James’ Rumored Girlfriend Parker Whitfield Says ‘I Love You!’ to Lakers Rookie on National Boyfriend Day

Bronny and Whitfield — both Sierra Canyon alumni — were first spotted together over the summer at the Paris Olympics

Karwai Tang/Getty Bronny James and Parker Whitfield attends the men's basketball semi-final match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

Bronny James may be officially off the market!

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie's rumored girlfriend Parker Whitfield posted a special shout-out for National Boyfriend Day, pretty much confirming the young couple's romance.

"Bf day! i love you! @bronny," Whitfield, 20, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and LeBron James' son posing with Mickey Mouse at a Disney park, according to a screenshot from TMZ.

The pair were first spotted in public together on Aug. 7 during the Team USA men's basketball quarterfinal versus Brazil at the Paris Olympics. The following day, Whitfield joined Bronny, 19, and his younger brother Bryce James courtside to support LeBron and Team USA in their semifinal game against Team Serbia.

Following the game, Whitfield — who sported a LeBron Team USA jersey — and Bronny were spotted holding hands as they walked the streets of Paris together.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Parker Whitfield and Bronny James look on during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

And according to the New York Post, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Lakers rookie left a flirty comment on one of Whitfield's Instagram posts, reportedly writing, "She so pretty."



Whitfield, currently a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta, attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles with Bronny, where he played basketball and she was part of the softball team.

Bronny is set to begin his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he'll join his 39-year-old dad on the court. The younger James was drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft after one shortened season playing at the University of Southern California.



The father-son duo are the first in NBA history to play together.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Bronny James and LeBron James attend the 2023 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California

Whitfield also shares a connection to the Lakers organization aside from her romance with Bronny — her mother worked as a director on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a sports drama series that chronicles the ascension of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s.

The Lakers returned for media day and training camp this week, where LeBron and Bronny have seemingly enjoyed their first few moments of sharing the iconic purple-and-gold jersey.

“It’s pure joy, to be honest, to be able to come to work every day, put in the hard work with your son every day and be able to see him continue to grow," LeBron said. "We push each other. He pushes me, I push him. We push our teammates. Just a very joyous moment, not only for myself, but for our family."



Read the original article on People.