Bronson apartment fire leads to 1 injury, road closures

Firefighters responded to heavy smoke at a building on Bronson Avenue in Centretown on Wednesday afternoon. (Stu Mills/CBC - image credit)

Paramedics say one person has been injured during an apartment fire in Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services said at around 3:30 p.m. they responded to a second-alarm fire in the 200 block of Bronson Avenue.

At about 4 p.m., the Ottawa Paramedic Service told CBC News an adult was taken to the hospital with burns, but remains in stable condition.

Officials said there was heavy smoke on some floors of the apartment and that the fire was still active at that time.

Police said Bronson is closed between Lisgar Street and Somerset, and Somerset is closed between Percy Street and Bronson.