Bronson Battersby: Starving toddler was ‘two inches too short' to reach fridge that could have saved his life

The two-year-old is believed to have died of dehydration and starvation (Facebook)

Bronson Battersby, the tragic toddler who is believed to have starved to death after his father had a heart attack, was “two inches too short to reach the fridge”, his heartbroken mother said.

Sarah Piesse, 43, said she cannot stop picturing her hungry two-year-old son trying to get into the fridge after his 60-year-old father Kenneth died around New Year.

The family had only just moved Bronson’s snacks from a lower cupboard – to stop him from helping himself treats.

Ms Piesse told The Sun: “A typical, cheeky, little two-year-old. He was always trying to get his favourite pink wafers. And then when we said no more, he’d smile and shout, ‘Yeah! More, more, more!’

“Kenny moved all the snacks higher up so he couldn’t get to them without asking. Now all I can think of in my head is him, starving, reaching up and trying to get them. I can’t bear it.

“He was about two inches off being able to reach the fridge to open it. His last moments were spent alone and he must have been so thirsty and hungry. He will have been crying. He will have been so confused.”

Mr Battersby and his son were found dead on January 9, in their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

Kenneth Battersby and his son 'had a special bond' (Facebook)

It is not known exactly when Mr Battersby died but the last time anyone saw him alive was on Boxing Day, when a neighbour checked on the pair.

A social worker went to visit the house on January 2, in one of the regular visits Bronson received because he was reportedly classed as vulnerable, but there was no answer.

Lincolnshire County Council said their staff cannot legally force entry into a property, so the social worker then made enquiries at other addresses and called the police.

Ms Piesse said she was asked if she had received any messages from Mr Battersby, but was given no indication that anything was necessarily wrong.

The social worker tried a second time on January 4, and called the police when there was again no response.

Five days later, she arranged a key from the property’s landlord and discovered the two bodies, with Bronson clutching the legs of his father.

Landlord Maria Clifton-Plaice told the MailOnline that one of the tenants living above the Battersbys said she had heard Bronson crying out for his father early on New Year's Day.

“She said she heard a little boy repeatedly say ‘daddy’ as if he was trying to wake him up” at around 4am, Ms Clifton-Plaice said.

Bronson Battersby with his heartbroken mother Sarah Piesse (Facebook / Sarah Louise Piesse)

The tenant also reported the sound of pots and pans clashing in the kitchen which “may have been Skylar the dog rummaging for food”.

They believe they might have heard Mr Battersby shouting at Skylar, a boxer who managed to survive the ordeal, on New Year’s Eve but the resident is not sure of this.

The last time Ms Piesse saw her son was in November because, after the argument with Mr Battersby, she had tried to “back off a bit and give him space”.

Ms Piesse and Mr Battersby, who also share a three-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son, had an on-off relationship after splitting up in 2019.

They decided Bronson would live with his father because Ms Piesse’s home has a high staircase with no bannister. Mr Battersby also had a “special bond” with his youngest son.

Lincolnshire Police has since referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which will review its actions.

The force said: "Police were made aware of the deaths of a 60-year-old man and a two-year-old child at a property in Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness, at around 3.25pm on Tuesday, 9 January.

“Investigations have been carried out and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious. The matter has been passed to the coroner’s office.”

Lincolnshire County Council has launched a “rapid review” of the case. It said the social worker involved has not been suspended, but has taken time off “following this traumatic experience”.

Heather Sandy, executive director for children’s services, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are supporting the family at this difficult time.

“We are currently carrying out a review of the case alongside partner agencies to better understand the circumstances, and we await the results of the coroner’s investigations as well. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”