Bronze Age gold artefacts stolen from museum by suspected e-scooter thieves

A detectorist found the torc in a ploughed field and reported it to the local Finds Liaison Officer before it was acquired by Ely Museum - Trustees of the British Museum

Two Bronze Age gold artefacts worth more than £200,000 have been stolen from a museum after a break-in.

A gold torc and gold bracelet were both taken from Ely Museum, Cambridgeshire, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were looking for two suspects on e-scooters believed to be involved in the burglary.

The torc was found in East Cambridgeshire by a metal detectorist and is regarded as the best found in England in more than a century.

It is made of 730g of almost pure gold, is much larger than usual examples and worth £220,000.

The artefact was found in a ploughed field and reported to the local Finds Liaison Officer before it was acquired by the museum with public donations and grants.

The stolen gold bracelet is about 3,000 years old and was found in 2011 by a metal detectorist.

The museum was closed to the public on Wednesday after the theft.

Elie Hughes, Curator at Ely Museum said: “We are devastated by the loss to the museum and to the local heritage of the region.

“It is a huge blow after the incredible support from the community in acquiring the torc in 2017.

“As a culturally significant object, it cannot be replaced.

“Our priority now is working with the police to locate the stolen objects.”

Kiri Mazur, Detective Inspector at Cambridgeshire Police, said she was looking for two suspects on e-scooters who are believed to be involved in the burglary.

DI Mazur said: “The theft of these items is despicable and we are focused on identifying the offenders, tracing the items, and returning them to their rightful place.

“We are working closely with staff at Ely Museum to follow all lines of enquiry.”