Brooke Henderson among athletes honoured at Canadian Sport Awards

Fresh off her historic performance at the CP Women's Open last month, Brooke Henderson was awarded the summer sport female athlete of the year at Thursday's Canadian Sport Awards.

In August, the 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., became the first Canadian woman in 45 years to win a national golf title, thrusting her into further into the Canadian spotlight.

That victory in Regina put her just one LPGA victory shy of the national record of eight, which is currently held by Sandra Post.

Decathlete Damian Warner took the prize in the summer sport male category, while the men's Commonwealth Games basketball squad won the team award.

Pyeongchang breakout star Kim Boutin was recognized as the top winter sport female athlete. The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., was Canada's only triple medallist at the 2018 Winter Games after capturing two bronze and a silver in short track speed skating.

Boutin served as the country's flag-bearer at the Pyeongchang closing ceremony. Team Jennifer Jones — which includes Kaitlyn Lawes and Jill Officer — got the nod for winter sport team and para cross-country skier Brian McKeever was the male winter athlete of the year.

Olympic champion ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the fan-voted performance of the year for their gold-medal winning figure skating program in Pyeongchang.

