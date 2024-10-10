Brooke Shields Beams in Pearl Gown That She Says Her Late Mom Teri Wore When She Met Queen Elizabeth

Talk about a regal red carpet look!

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Brooke Shields wears dress passed down from her mother Teri Shields to the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala

Brooke Shields has resurrected a very meaningful piece from her closet.

On Oct. 9, the model and Commence founder, 59, attended the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala wearing a special dress passed down from her late mother, Teri Shields.

In a video shared by content creator Mickey Blank on Instagram, the Blue Lagoon star was asked about the look she was wearing.

“My mother’s dress [from] when she met the Queen,” Brooke shared.

The vintage design is certainly fitting for a royal meeting with its elegant A-line silhouette, romantic bell sleeves and intricate pearl embellishments. She paired it with elegant drop pearl earrings, a clutch and white flats.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Brooke Shields poses in a dress from her late mother Teri Shields

Fashion is always a family affair for Brooke. She's known for loaning her clothes to her own daughters, Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18, both of whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy.

From her eldest borrowing her 1998 Golden Globes dress for prom to her youngest slipping into the wedding dress she wore to marry her now ex-husband, tennis star Andre Agassi, in 1997, Brooke has given her iconic items a new life simply by giving her kids access to her archives.

“It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool,” Brooke said in her August 2024 PEOPLE cover story.

Dustin Pittman/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images Teri Shields and Brooke Shields

Teri — who started managing Brooke when she was just 11 months old — died at the age of 79 due to a long illness in 2012. She also suffered from dementia.

Their relationship as business partners and mother and daughter wasn’t entirely smooth, as Teri was known to exert an iron fist throughout her kid’s career.

However, in a statement shared after parent’s death, Brooke shared: “My mother was an enormous part of my life and of who I am today,” adding, “I loved her, laughed with her, and respected her. And although she had her share of struggles, she was my mom.”

