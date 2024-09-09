Brooke Shields Cheers on Daughter Grier Henchy as She Makes Runway Debut at New York Fashion Week

Henchy walked in Tommy Hilfiger's SS25 show on Sept. 8

Taylor Hill/Getty; Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy

Talk about a proud mom moment!

Grier Henchy, the 18-year-old daughter of Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy, made her New York Fashion Week debut walking in the Tommy Hilfiger SS25 show on Sept. 8.

Grier modeled a sleeveless black dress while stomping the runway, which was actually on board a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry — the very one owned by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Grier Henchy at Tommy Hilfiger show

Sitting front row was Grier's proud mom, also decked out in Tommy Hilfiger gear. Shields wore a plaid miniskirt with a white button-down, navy blazer, tan trench coat and black boots. She accessorized some gold jewels and a pair of aviator sunnies. Shields posed for plenty of with Tommy Hilfiger himself, as well as other celebrities in attendance, including Wu Tang Clan, who performed, as well as Jost.

On Sept. 9, both Grier and Shields shared videos of the runway walk to their Instagram Stories.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Tommy Hilfiger and Brooke Shields

Grier certainly loves to make a fashion splash. She and Shields recently told PEOPLE about the very special dress that the teen wore to her graduation this year.

“[Grier's] graduation dress was my first wedding dress,” Shields told PEOPLE in August of the gown she wore to marry tennis ace Andre Agassi in 1997.

“We had to re-bone it a little bit so it was tight and sleek," Grier added. She graduated high school this past spring and recently joined older sister Rowan Henchy, 21, at Wake Forest University.

“We took out all the poof because I didn’t want it poofy,” Grier said.

“And we made it strapless,” Shields noted. “She looked great in it. It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool.”



