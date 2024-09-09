Brooke Shields cheers on her daughter Grier as she makes her NYFW runway debut

Brooke Shields cheers her daughter Grier on as she makes her NYFW debut (Getty Images)

Brooke Shields cheered her daughter Grier Henchy on as she walked in her first-ever New York Fashion Week show.

On September 8, actors, influencers, and fashion moguls alike gathered on a stalled Staten Island ferry for the Tommy Hilfiger spring/summer 2025 show. Shields, sitting front row next to Madelyn Cline, Shay Mitchell, and Jisoo, watched as her 18-year-old offspring made her runway debut.

Grier wore a thin black dress with a drop waist skirt and inside-out pockets. Her garment was paired with studded flat mules and a thick, twisted silver statement necklace. She glamorously strutted past her mom on the boat deck owned by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, keeping a straight face the entire time.

After the show, Shields took to her Instagram, praising her daughter’s beautiful performance. “My girl. So proud,” she wrote next to a video of Grier passing her on the runway.

The actress showed up at the fashion event in a full Tommy Hilfiger look, complete with a long beige trench coat, plaid mini skirt, and white button-down.

In a video posted by Women’s Wear Daily, Shields was spotted capturing Grier’s big moment, smiling ear-to-ear as the Outerbanks star tapped her on the shoulder to congratulate her.

Though it’s not clear whether Grier will be returning to the runway for another presentation this month, seeing that she’s enrolled as a student at Wake Forest University, fans of the A-lister praised her appearance online.

“She is so lovely,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “Gorgeous. Congrats, Grier!”

A third remarked: “Glad she has you to offer advice from your experiences.”

“What a natural! I hope she becomes her own person just like mom. All the best,” one person added.

Grier and the Pretty Baby star have shared a love for fashion for some time now. Shields recently opened up about her willingness to share her wardrobe with her daughter, who she shares with Chris Henchy. In fact, Grier recently borrowed the gown her mom wore to her first wedding with Andre Agassi for her graduation.

The 1997 ivory dress was reconstructed to fit Grier for her send-off to college. “We had to re-bone it a little bit so it was tight and sleek. We took out all the poof because I didn’t want it poofy. And we made it strapless,” the young model told People.

To Shields, having both her daughters – Grier and Rowan, 21 – revive her fashion from over the years is sentimental and special.

“It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool,” she confessed. “Honestly, they can wear anything because just to have it have another life – you save the stuff and wonder why.”