Brooke Shields and Daughter Rowan Shine in Gold and Silver at “Glamour”’s Women of the Year Awards Red Carpet

The actress and her eldest daughter co-hosted the red carpet together on Tuesday, Oct. 8

Stephanie Augello/Getty Brooke Shields and Rowan Francis Henchy on Oct. 8

Brooke Shields and her eldest daughter Rowan Francis Henchy were shining on Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards red carpet!

The actress, 59, was glamorous in gold for the occasion, while Rowan, 21, complemented her in an equally impressive embellished silver and white gown at the Oct. 8 event, held at The Times Square EDITION in New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Brooke Shields and Rowan Francis Henchy on Oct. 8

Posing beside Rowan, the mom and model wore a loosely draped sleeveless gold sequin dress that was perfectly gathered at her waist. Rowan went with a strapless silver gown with 3D floral detailing throughout by Pamella Roland from the Resort 2025 collection.

Shields — who also shares daughter Grier, 18, with husband Chris Henchy — hosted the red carpet with Rowan ahead of the ceremony.

Glamour’s annual Women of the Year Awards celebrates the “trailblazers, rule breakers, visionaries, and champions who have defined the year,” per the magazine. This year’s honorees include Pamela Anderson, Sydney Sweeney, Taraji P. Henson, Suni Lee and more.

It is also extra fitting that Shields and Rowan hosted the red carpet for the ceremony. Along with the regular honorees, this year’s awards show will also salute a group of recipients dubbed “The Moms.”

Described by Glamour as “an iconic group of women who have raised some of the most famous people in the world,” the class of ladies includes Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce, Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, Billie Eilish and Finneas' mother Maggie Baird and Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey.

The four mothers also posed for Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year issue.

In August, Shields opened up to PEOPLE about raising her red carpet co-host Rowan and youngest daughter, Grier, noting that “the three of us have very distinct big personalities.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Brooke Shields with daughters Rowan (left) and Grier (right) in 2022

“One is a golden retriever puppy. Rowan bounces around. She’s got energy. She’s funny,” the actress explained. “The other is an Abyssinian cat. Grier is very poised. She’s pristine and put together.”

The beauty icon also said that watching her two girls grow into confident young women — who also raid her closet – has left her in “awe.”

“All of a sudden, they’re not yours anyone,” she told PEOPLE. “When you realize they are their own human beings, you get to meet them again. To have them reveal themselves to you, it’s a new type of relationship.”

“I didn’t mold them but I protected them enough so that they could become who they are and I got out of the way,” she added.

