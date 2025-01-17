Brooke Shields Rocks a Dress with Daringly High as She Promotes Her New Book: 'This Age Is Fabulous'

The star appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to celebrate the launch of her latest book, 'Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old'

Brooke Shields is embracing her next era.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the model and actress, 59, was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the release of her latest book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old.

For the appearance, Shields wore a strapless black dress with a sexy high slit. Her signature long, dark hair was styled into voluminous waves and she accessorized with chunky gold bracelets.

In her new memoir, which hit shelves on Jan. 14, the actress shares her thoughts on aging as a woman ahead of her 60th birthday in May.



"This age is fabulous, but we're sort of relegated to just menopause," Shields told host Jimmy Fallon. "I always say like, you're the hot girl at the bar or you're in dentures. But there's so much joy to be had and I wanted to encourage women to not feel scared about this era of their life. It's their turn."



Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Brooke Shields.

Shields also reflected on her iconic Calvin Klein denim ad, which Fallon points out was shot 45 years ago. The star was just 15 years old when she appeared in the history-making campaign.

"Crazy that it was that long ago," Shields said. "It's still in people's minds. It's just imprinted."

Fallon, 50, also brought up the John Mulaney's recreation of the ad for his 2024 Saturday Night Live appearance.

"It's so good," Shields reflected. "I was so flattered. I love that kind of stuff. It's so sweet."



Mulaney, 42, returned to Saturday Night Live as host for the Saturday, Nov. 2 episode and in one of the promo photos, replicated the same pose from the memorable ad.

Mimicking Shields, Mulaney wore a red button-down shirt, dark denim jeans and black boots as he kicked one foot into the air and rested his palms on the floor behind him.

In an Instagram post, Shields placed the images side by side. "I see no difference…" she joked in the caption. "I guess they can be your Calvins too, @johnmulaney 👖🤣 @nbcsnl @calvinklein."



