Brooke Shields Sits Front Row as Daughter Grier Henchy Walks the Runway for Tommy Hilfiger at New York Fashion Week for Spring 2025 Collection

Brooke Shields’ daughter Grier Henchy walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger’s spring 2025 collection on Sunday during New York Fashion Week. The 18-year-old model’s mother was seated in the front row to watch Henchy model a piece from the American fashion designer.

Shields teared up as Henchy, whom Shields shares with husband Chris Henchy (along with daughter Rowan), walked the runway wearing a flowing black ensemble with an ornately designed gray necklace and black-and-white loafer mules. The collection featured a bevy of preppy-style pieces, with a red, white and blue motif seen throughout.

Grier Henchy walks the runway for the Tommy Hilfiger spring 2025 collection during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Seated in the front row, Shields’ wardrobe selection for the NYFW fashion show echoed some of the trends featured in the spring 2025 collection. The model and actress wore a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons, a white button-down shirt with a sharp collar, plaid skirt in red, white and black design and boots. She coordinated the look with gold jewelry pieces including earrings and necklaces.

Henchy officially joined Tommy Hilfiger as a brand ambassador in February along with nine other new young talents. “I have always found great inspiration in collaboration with stars of pop culture to define what’s next,” Hilfiger said.

“These remarkable young people are future American icons and we are so happy to welcome them to our family. I can’t wait to see each of their own unique energy as we endlessly reinterpret the meaning of classic American cool.” Henchy is joined by TikTok creators Noah Beck and Sabrina Quesada; models Jasmine Tookes and Lindsay Vrckovnik, among others as brand ambassadors.

Brooke Shields attends the Tommy Hilfiger spring 2025 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Henchy inherited her mother’s interest in fashion and modeling as a teenager. The mother-daughter pair starred in a Victoria’s Secret campaign in April 2022. Shields is well known as one of the most famous faces of the Calvin Klein brand.

New York Fashion Week 2024 concludes on Wednesday. Designers will showcase their new collections and designs on the runway, including selections by Ronald van Der Kemp and Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch and more. Special events such as the Prada Beauty Paradoxe Virtual Flower Lab and the Giorgio Armani & Kith Pop-Up on the Upper East Side will be open to the public. Celebrities and A-list stars will attend shows during the week, sitting in the front row.

