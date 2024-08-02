Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Broke His Shoulder, But Says He's 'All Good'

The 25-year-old model wrote on Instagram that he was glad to have the support of his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham/ Instagram Brooklyn Beckham shares a photo from his hospital bed.

Brooklyn Beckham is giving his fans an update on a recent injury.

On Friday, Aug. 2, the 25-year-old entrepreneur revealed that he broke his shoulder in an Instagram post that featured a photo of him in a hospital bed.

"Broke my shoulder," Beckham wrote in the caption, "but all good cause I have [Nicola] to look after me xx."

In his black-and-white Instagram selfie, the former photographer could be seen lying in bed with a hospital wristband around his wrist and an IV line placed on the back of his hand. Beckham wore a hospital gown and a baseball hat backward while he smiled for the camera.

"Love you babe ❤️❤️," he added, tagging his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29.

Although the former model didn't mention how he sustained his injury, just one night prior, he shared photos to his Instagram Stories of himself and Nicola dining at a Japanese omakase restaurant in New York City.

The rest of Beckham's family, including soccer superstar David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, his brothers Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and sister Harper, 13, have been traveling around Italy in recent days. However, Brooklyn and his wife didn't join them on their trip.

"Fun family summer," David wrote in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Aug. 2, showing off some of the family's summer travels.

"We miss u Bust & Nicola 🩷 🩷," he added, calling his son a loving nickname. "I love these moments of memories, I love you all 🌞."

Darren Gerrish/WireImage Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2023.

Beckham's injury comes during a tumultuous time for the couple, who have been married since April 2022. On Wednesday, Nicola filed a lawsuit against the groomer who worked on her chihuahua Nala shortly before the dog's death in June, which she previously announced on Instagram.

The Bates Motel actress filed a lawsuit against HoundSpa LLC and two individuals on Tuesday, July 30 in New York. She alleged that a groomer caused Nala's death through "intentional and malicious abuse," PEOPLE previously reported.

According to the lawsuit, the couple's dog "passed away a mere two hours" after being worked on by the groomer in a mobile van outside Nicola's home on June 15 due to her "injuries and severe condition."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2023.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE after filing the lawsuit, Nicola said she continues to still be "in so much shock and pain over my baby Nala suddenly passing last [month]."

"I've dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can't in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families," she added.



