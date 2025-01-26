Brooklyn Beckham unveils striking new tattoo

Brooklyn Beckhamhas added to his ever-expanding tattoo collection.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, the budding chef uploaded a snapshot of his new inking which took pride of place on his lower leg.

The large design features two cherub-like figures embracing one another. Both could be seen rocking a set of large, pointed wings.

Alongside his picture, Brooklyn, 25, tagged his Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Noah Lee, and wrote "My guy".

Brooklyn's expansive tattoo collection

David and Victoria's eldest son has myriad tattoos, including a whopping 70 which are thought to be touching tributes to his wife, Nicola. These include a sketch of Nicola's eyes on the back of his neck, song lyrics from their wedding day, the word 'married' on his outer left hand, his entire wedding vows on his bicep and the letter 'N' with a love heart on his ring finger.

Speaking to USA Today in 2022, Brooklyn said of his wife: "She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink."

Brooklyn has Nicola's eyes inked across the back of his neck (Instagram)

The hot sauce entrepreneur also has a handful of tattoos dedicated to his family and siblings. Back in 2023, Brooklyn and his two brothers Romeo and Cruz headed to Soho in London where they visited celebrity-approved tattoo artist, Certified Letter Boy.

The Beckham brothers share a close bond (Getty Images)

In a nod to their sibling bond, the trio opted to embellish their bodies with the word "Brotherhood".

Like father, like son

Brooklyn's love for tattoos most likely stems from his famous father, David, who also has a penchant for inkings. It's believed that the former England captain has roughly 88 different designs across his entire body.

Fisher Stevens, director of Netflix's BECKHAM documentary recently opened up about a cut scene from the show, in which he spoke to David about his tattoo obsession.

David is thought to have 88 tattoos in total (Getty Images)

"Well you guys can kind of see his tattoos. We did have a moment about tattoos that unfortunately we couldn't fit in," he recalled. "At the time, I said, 'How many tattoos do you have?' He said, 'I have 88.'

"I said, 'You know exactly?' He said, 'I think I have 88.' And I said, 'Why David?,' and he said, 'I just like them.' I go, 'Is there some form of self-torture?' And he said, 'No, I don't think so.' I thought so."

The former footballer has Harper's sweet doodle tatooed on the palm of his hand (Instagram)

David, 49, has emblazoned his body with countless sentimental tattoos, including several sweet tributes to his wife Victoria, as well as his four children. Among them, he even has a hand-drawn image designed by their daughter Harper - a stick figure beside a heart. At the time, fashion designer Victoria wrote: "Harper is a true little artist."