Brooklyn Beckham's ex Chloe Moretz announces she's gay in heartfelt social media post

Chloe Grace Moretz has identified herself as a “gay woman” for the first time in an impassioned Instagram post supporting Kamala Harris.

The actress, who has been romantically linked to model Kate Harrison since 2018, has previously avoided labelling her sexuality.

Moretz, now 27, is a former child star knowns for roles in 500 Days of Summer, Kick Ass, and Zombieland, and more recently starred in Bad Neighbours 2 and The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

In the latter, she portrayed a young woman undergoing conversion therapy and, while promoting the film, said: “‘I don’t see myself as a homosexual, I don’t see myself as anything”.

Having previously dated men, including Brooklyn Beckham, she now appears ready to identify as a gay woman, her post on Saturday suggests.

Moretz wrote: “I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor.

“Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

Moretz has been guarded about her personal life in the past but told the i in 2022 that she was “in a long-term relationship”.

It was thought that the other half of this relationship is model and photographer Harrison - with the pair being spotted having dinner and kissing in Malibu back in 2018.

Moretz has four older brothers and has described her upbringing in New York as “very Christian”.

She added in her Insta post: “SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends!”