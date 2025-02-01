All of Brooklyn Beckham's varied career ventures explained

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Brooklyn Beckham attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Corbis via Getty Images)

With parents like David and Victoria Beckham, the world - one can only imagine - is your oyster.

Whilst being a self-confessed nepo baby no doubt comes with its fair share of pressure, it also appears to come with the upside of being able to experiment with an eclectic mix of career paths to help you find your way.

As for the couple's eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, he has made excellent use of his access and turned his hand to a number of exciting career opportunities, from following in his dad's footsteps to exploring the culinary world.

Keep scrolling as we take a look at all the different career ventures the 25-year-old has explored…

Football

While Brooklyn hung up his boots many years ago, when he was a child he did play for Arsenal's youth team but decided to part ways with the sport after he didn't obtain a scholarship.

ADVERTISEMENT

His years on the field as a trainee were discussed back in 2022 when he sat down for an interview with Variety magazine, where he opened up about the immense pressure he felt being David Beckham's son.

Brooklyn played in Arsenal's junior team (Shutterstock)

He told the publication: "My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two."

He went on to say: "To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult."

You may also like

The decision reportedly "broke [David's] heart", the footballer telling ABC in 2015: "One of my boys turned around to me the other day and said, ‘Daddy, I’m not sure I want to play football all the time,’" David told ABC back in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He said, 'Every time I step onto the field, I know people are saying, 'This is David Beckham's son,' and if I am not as good as you, then it is not good enough.'"

Barista

When Brooklyn was 15, he made headlines when he got a job working as a barista in a local coffee shop in West London. The year prior, David said he and Victoria always stressed the importance of being hardworking to their children.

He told the Huffington Post: "We try to lead by example, by showing them it’s important to work hard.

"That’s one of the key things me and my wife have always done… We juggle everything around the family because our main priority is the children, simple as that, and it always will be, but being hardworking is the best thing you can show children."

Photography

Brooklyn also turned his hand to photography, assisting renowned fashion photographer Rankin and enrolling at the esteemed Parsons School of Design in New York, but later left the academy without completing his studies.

Brooklyn also had a stint as a photographer (David M. Benett)

When he was just 16, Brooklyn landed the opportunity to photograph a campaign for Burberry Brit fragrance and went on to photograph the likes of Sophie Turner for 1883 Magazine, as well as a series of images for Victoria Beckham's Reebok collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Brooklyn released a photography book, What I See, that was unfortunately met with backlash due to his obscured images. Addressing the criticism, the then-teenager told W Magazine it was all part of his artistic style. "Some people thought I did [it by] accident, which is why I kind of had to explain it. But, you know, it's kind of my style," he said.

Modelling

Brooklyn had his first-ever cover shoot in 2014 when he was featured in a 20-page cover story about teen style in Man About Town magazine.

Brooklyn posing with model Frankie Rayder (Getty Images, Brooklyn Beckham)

In 2021, Brooklyn then landed a £1 million contract with Superdry. The campaign was short-lived and came to an end the following year, with the company sharing a statement on why they parted ways with Brooklyn.

The statement said: "Superdry works with a range of brand ambassadors and enjoyed working with Brooklyn during the launch of our new flagship Oxford Street store and during our Autumn/Winter 21 campaign. We always review the ambassadors who feature in our campaigns and decided to work with a different range of talent for Spring/Summer 22."

Cooking

During the pandemic, Brooklyn broadened his horizons and entered the world of cooking, even launching his very own web series, Cookin’ with Brooklyn, which reportedly cost $100,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later told The Times: "Unfortunately I’ve never done, like, a cooking class, but I’m obsessed with watching MasterClass [online classes with experts in their field]."

Last year, Brooklyn did a 'pop-up' collaboration with UberEats, which included 12-hour slow-cooked Bolognese, Chinese-style pork and prawn dumplings, chicken tikka masala, and his grandmother Peggy’s recipe for her English breakfast sandwich.

Entrepreneur

As well as fronting as a chef, Brooklyn has also opted for creating his own products. The first was in 2023 when he launched WESAKE, a sake brand offering both canned and bottled sake.

Brooklyn joined forces with his close friend and beverage mogul Pablo Rivera and, according to reports, the sake is brewed in a 280-year-old sake brewery in Kobe, Japan.

Brooklyn's latest entrepreneurial venture saw him launch Cloud 23, a £15-a-bottle hot sauce, in October last year.

Describing his new venture, Brooklyn said: "Introducing Cloud 23: a hot sauce where innovation and tradition meet in perfect harmony. When we set out to create Cloud 23, I wanted to share my passion for blending culinary exploration with the simple joy of creating something delicious in the kitchen.

Brooklyn launched his hot sauce last year (Getty Images for ENTER Works)

"This hot sauce is more than just a condiment – it's my invitation to you to celebrate every meal.

"With the finest organic ingredients, we've taken traditional flavours and given them a fresh twist to elevate your dishes beyond the plate."

F1

Brooklyn's most recent career venture was announced this week. The eldest Beckham brother will be working with Formula E by signing on to join their new Evo Sessions.

Brooklyn's next adventure will see him see if he has what it takes to become an F1 driver (Getty Images)

The content, which will be available in March, will see Brooklyn and ten other famous names team up with one of the 11 Formula E teams, including Jaguar, Nissan, McLaren, Porsche, and Maserati, to see if they have what it takes to be an elite Formula E racing driver.

During the process, Brooklyn will receive an intensive training programme that will be documented on social media for fans to follow his journey in March. The content will also be part of a special feature documentary coming later in 2025.