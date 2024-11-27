Brooks Nader Breaks into Laughter After Gleb Savchenko's Spicy Move During Their “Dancing with the Stars” Return

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' partners reunited on the dance floor for the season 33 finale after their Oct. 15 elimination

Disney/Eric McCandless Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader on the Dancing With The Stars Season 33 premiere.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko turned up the heat during their return to Dancing with the Stars!

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the supermodel, 28, and the professional dancer, 41, reunited for the show's season 33 finale. They performed a sultry dance to the iconic "Reunited" by Peaches & Herb alongside Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber.

The choice to pair these two together was particularly poignant as both couples sparked speculation that they were dating during and after their time on the show.

During the routine, Nader leaned forward and bent over in front of Savchenko. However, when he pulled her back up, he snapped her body up aggressively, prompting Nader to let out a laugh at his passion.

The routine ended with both couples nose-to-nose — but no kiss.

The former DWTS pair, who were eliminated in week 5 on Oct. 15, sparked romance rumors began when they were spotted kissing backstage at DWTS during week 2 of the competition. Things escalated when they posted cheeky TikTok videos throughout their time on the show.

Eventually, on Oct. 8, one week before their elimination, they got matching tattoos — but they had still not formally confirmed the relationship.

Disney/Eric McCandless Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko on Sept. 24, 2024

Shortly after their elimination, Nader told PEOPLE that she was keeping her first tattoo, “private,” and that it was likely the “end of [her] tattoo journey.”

A source told PEOPLE they broke things off a week after their elimination.

Around the time of their reported split, Nader posted a video on TikTok, in which Miles Teller’s viral breakup speech from Whiplash played over a clip of her sitting at a table looking confused.

"When he's breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating,” she wrote over the video.

The pair then posted a series of back-and-forth TikToks alluding to what led to the breakup. But DWTS pros Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa took to their own social media to ask Savchenko for the details on Nov. 4. As they questioned him, Arnold, 19, said, “You were the one who texted her, Gleb! You were the one who ended it.” To which Savchenko confirmed, "I did."

Less than two weeks after Sosa, 24, and Arnold inquired, Savchenko and Nader reconnected for dinner at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 16. Since then, they have posted videos poking fun at their prior relationship with various TikTok sounds.

“Annnnnd they’re back together 😂” fellow pro Emma Slater commented jokingly.

Getty(2) Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko

However, in recent days, the two have reunited to rehearse for the DWTS finale. On Sunday, Nov. 24, the Sports Illustrated model left the rehearsals wearing a special piece of jewelry: a diamond pear-shaped ring on her left ring finger.

The next day, they were spotted packing on the PDA at the DWTS finale rehearsals. Their costars Slater, 35, and Sosa posted separate TikToks of the couple, including a video of Savchenko lifting Nader in his arms as she straddled his waist.

One day later, Nader read the text that Savchenko sent her initially breaking things off. During a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 26, she said that Savchenko told her he “was going through something.”

During the livestream, Nader read aloud their alleged texts. She revealed he told her on Oct. 23 that he loved her and then on Oct. 25 and 26 that he still missed her. "Then, of course, we had a little chit-chat," she said.

It still remains unclear what led to the breakup or if the pair are back together, but curious fans got a glimpse at their relationship during the DWTS finale.

Disney/Eric McCandless Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader during their debut performance on the Dancing With The Stars Season 33 premiere.

The Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale is airing Tuesday, Nov, 26, until 11 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.