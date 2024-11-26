Brooks Nader Straddles Gleb Savchenko in 'Secret' PDA Video Posted by Emma Slater: 'What Is Happening?'

The pair fueled relationship rumors during their partnership on the latest season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Jerod Harris/Getty Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader in October 2024

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko can’t get enough each other.

Nader, 28, and Savenchko, 41, were captured packing on the PDA in a new TikTok posted by their Dancing with the Stars costar Emma Slater on Monday, Nov. 25.

The video shows the DWTS partners in a tight embrace near the dance floor, with Savchenko lifting Nader in his arms as she straddles his waist.

Slater, 35, captioned the video, “Just call me paparazzi.”

In the video, Slater asks, “What is happening?”

Nader seemingly spotted the professional dancer filming and shouted as she jumped back to the floor. But Nader still kept Savchenko in her embrace, and the two continued to hug one another — but with both of Nader’s feet on the ground.

Nader replied in the comments simply with, “Omfg.”



Emma Slater/Tiktok Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

Meanwhile, fellow DWTS professional Ezra Sosa, who’s also been keeping a watchful eye on the pair, added, “YOU BEAT ME.”

Sosa, 24, also posted a video of the couple to his TikTok page on Nov. 25. Sosa was joined by his former partner, Anna Delvey before the video cut to Savchenko and Nader sharing some more PDA and near-kisses.

In Sosa’s video, Nader sits on a chair and hugs Savchenko as he stands beside her, and she hugs his waist as he rests his forehead on hers.

Just as Sosa commented on Slater’s post, she commented on Sosa’s video. “Yup! I was shook too, but not really 😂,” she wrote.



The Nov. 25 videos follow the previous dating rumors between the pair during their appearance together on the current season of DWTS. Throughout their run on the show, they were spotted kissing backstage, posting flirty videos on TikTok and getting tattoos together.

The pair’s latest sighting comes after a source told PEOPLE in late October that the couple split a week after their Oct. 15 elimination from DWTS.

Disney/Eric McCandless Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko on Sept. 17, 2024

On Oct. 24, Nader posted a video on TikTok, in which Miles Teller’s viral breakup speech from Whiplash played over a clip of her sitting at a table looking confused.

"When he's breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating,” she wrote over the video.

Shortly after, Savchenko stated in Sosa's Nov. 4 TikTok that he “missed” Nader as he was questioned over the status of his relationship with Nader by Soza and fellow dancing pro Rylee Arnold.

Ezra Sosa/Tiktok Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

He denied a reconciliation with Nader, before saying to the camera, "Brooks, if you’re watching, I miss you.”

Less than two weeks later, they were spotted having a dinner date together at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 16.

Dancing with the Stars season 33’s finale airs on Tuesday, Nov. 26, on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m.

