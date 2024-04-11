Brookside church replacing play set after repeated vandalism

CBC

The owners of a highway lodge in northern B.C. say they are devastated by a recent theft and they're hoping Yukoners might help them recover the stolen property: two large mobile trailers. The owners of the Sasquatch Crossing Lodge, a restaurant and hotel in Pink Mountain, B.C., at Mile 147 of the Alaska Highway, say it happened last week. Lodge owner Melody Magaton says she got a call from one of her staff members with the bad news."We have two lodges that are four miles apart," Magaton told CB