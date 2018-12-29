Brookvale ski hill offers deal for people who want to try it out

Officials at P.E.I.'s only ski hill hope a program aimed at getting people to try skiing and snowboarding will encourage more Islanders to hit the slopes.

The program, called Never Ever Days, is put on by the Canadian Ski Council at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale.

For $25, participants get a lift pass, gear rental, and a one-hour lesson. It's a package that would normally cost close to $100, said assistant superintendent Erin Curley.

'Great promotional package'

"It's really a great promotional package for customers who have never tried it and would like to try it and really aren't sure how much money they'd like to invest until they know if they'd like it," she said.

The program launched last year and is running at ski hills across Canada, including Ski Wentworth in Nova Scotia and Poley Mountain Resort in Waterford, N.B. Curley said.

To register, go to skicanada.org.

