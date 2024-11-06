'Bros Playing Pickleball' During Election Night Snowstorm

A snowstorm did not deter some Colorado residents from getting in a game of pickleball.

Zachary Norgren captured video of four people playing in an open court as snow is coming down in Lakewood.

Norgren described the video as “bros playing pickleball in a snowstorm on election night.”

“Absolutely puking snow here in Lakewood this evening. Only in Colorado,” he wrote on X. Credit: Zachary Norgren via Storyful

