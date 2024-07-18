Brother of Ahwatukee triple-murder speaks to ABC15
Police have identified three victims found in a burning apartment in Ahwatukee Monday. The victims all suffered "obvious signs of trauma," police later confirmed. Officials say the trauma "was not related to the fire inside of the apartment." On Thursday, Phoenix police identified the victims as 37-year-old Samuel Lott, 27-year-old Merissa Honeycutt, and 25-year-old Anthony Frederickson-Ceccarelli. It's not clear how the three victims knew each other.