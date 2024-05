Two brother bears shared playful moments of bonding at Milwaukee County Zoo in footage posted on Thursday, May 30.

This footage shows the two bears playing together in the water.

Brother bears don’t always get along this well, however, with footage posted by the zoo last year showing Brian and his brother Chinook fighting for an enrichment item. Credit: Milwaukee County Zoo via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ja.

Ja.

Ja.

Ja.

Ja.