Brother of British aid worker killed in Gaza says his death was ‘inexcusable’

The brother an ex-Royal Marine who was killed by Israeli drone fire while he was delivering aid in Gaza has called the tragedy “inexcusable”.

James Henderson, 33, died with six others when Israel fired on a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy on Monday night.

His brother, who did not want to be named, has slammed the British government’s response, saying that he does not believe “they will hold the correct people to account”.

He told The Sun: “But I guarantee our government will sell weapons to Israel, which may in turn be used to kill our fellow citizens. It’s hard to comprehend that.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Benjamin Netanyahu he was “appalled” by the deaths, which took the lives of Mr Henderson, from Falmouth, Cornwall, his fellow ex-soldier, John Chapman, 57, from Poole, Dorset and James Kirby, 47, from Bristol.

Citizens from Australia, Poland and the US-Canada were also killed, alongside a Palestinian driver.

Israel has said an investigation will be completed “in the next few days” but the World Central Kitchen has called for a separate, independent inquiry.

John Chapman, James ‘Jim’ Henderson and James Kirby

It has accused Israel of “systematically” targeting its three-coy convoy shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tonnes of food brought to Gaza by sea.

The IDF has expressed “severe sorrow” over the killing while insisting it was unintentional.

WCK began last month moving food aid to starving people in northern Gaza via a maritime corridor from Cyprus, in collaboration with Spanish charity Open Arms.

The charity coordinated closely with Israel's military, Arab nations and others, WCK founder Jose Andres said.

At least 196 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza since October, according to the United Nations.

US President Joe Biden has said he was "outraged and heartbroken" by the deaths.

People gather around the WCK car that was hit by Israeli strikes (AFP via Getty Images)

In a letter signed by 600 lawyers, the Government was warned it risks breaching international law by continuing to allow the export of weapons to Israel.

Signatories of the letter published on Wednesday night, including former Supreme Court president Lady Hale, said the worsening situation in Gaza and the International Court of Justice’s conclusion that there is a “plausible risk of genocide” oblige the UK to suspend arms sales to the country.

The letter calls on the UK Government to “exert its influence to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank” and secure the release of hostages.

It adds: “We also call on the Government immediately to halt the export of weapons from the UK to Israel, given the clear risk that they might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law in breach of the UK’s domestic Strategic Export Licensing Criteria, 86 including its obligations under the Arms Trade Treaty.

“We recall that UK nationals responsible for aiding and abetting international crimes, as well as those committing them as primary perpetrators, are liable for prosecution in the UK pursuant to the Geneva Conventions Act 1957 and the International Criminal Court Act 2001.”