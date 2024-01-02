Brother charged with murder after death in Farmington

CBC

The family of a 19-year-old who died after being shot by police over the weekend are searching for answers about what happened to their loved one, who they say was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.Afolabi Stephen Opaso was an international student originally from Nigeria who studied at the University of Manitoba, says a lawyer who is in contact with and is assisting the family."That's just the first thing, was [the] shot necessary?" said Jean-René Dominique Kwilu.