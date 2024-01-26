Brother of former Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson charged with murder in Mississippi

Police in McComb, Mississippi, reportedly have charged the brother of former Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson with murder.

Chauncey Dyson, 45, was charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 19 shooting death of Shawn Williams III, 22, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, the Enterprise-Journal reported Thursday.

That story says the murder was the result of an altercation at a dice game in a “makeshift lounge” in McComb.

Detective Mike Milholen told the newspaper that a witness statement and an audio recording shed light on the incident and people who were at the scene. Jarrod Dyson, who was part of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship, was playing in the game, police say.

“In that recording, the witness stated that Jarrod was actually playing with Shawn,” Milholen said, per the Enterprise-Journal. “He didn’t like the bet that was made. Shawn had rolled the dice and won and Jarrod actually told him not to touch his money. They got mad. They got in an altercation with Jarrod.”

The newspaper report said Chauncey Dyson then entered the building with a gun and shot Williams seven times.

Police in McComb had put out an arrest warrant for Chauncey Dyson, the Enterprise-Journal reported, “based on the statement of an unidentified person who provided an audio recording to detectives describing the incident.”

Chauncey Dyson was arrested in Texas, where he lives, and extradited to Mississippi on Jan. 10, the newspaper said. In a court hearing, defense attorney Dennis Sweet said the shooting was a case of self-defense.

“We know for a fact that there were multiple gunshots fired,” Sweet said, per the Enterprise-Journal. “What we do know is there were two groups of people and there were shots coming from both sides. That is evidence in and of itself of self-defense.”

No charges have been filed against Jarrod Dyson, who was picked by the Royals in the 50th round of the 2006 MLB Draft. He played for the Royals from 2010-16 and 2021, and endeared himself to fans with his blazing speed and excellent outfield defense.

Dyson, 39, played in the World Series in 2014 and 2015 with the Royals and his “That’s What Speed Do” became a rallying cry for those teams. He later spent time with the Mariners, Diamondbacks, Pirates, White Sox and Blue Jays. He retired in 2021 after spending 10 seasons in the majors.