Brother Marquis of Miami hip-hop group 2 Live Crew has died at 58

Brother Marquis, whose real name was Mark Ross (pictured on the right), has died, according to the hip-hop group 2 Live Crew.

The rapper Brother Marquis, who joined the Miami hip-hop group 2 Live Crew in the '80s and was featured on Ice-T's song "99 Problems," has died.

He was 58, according to TMZ, who first reported the news. 2 Live Crew's manager confirmed Brother Marquis' passing in an email to USA TODAY Monday.

The group shared he "went to the upper room" in an Instagram post. A cause of death was not immediately clear.

Marquis, whose real name was Mark Ross, was one of 2 Live Crew's most significant members, alongside Uncle Luke, Fresh Kid Ice and Mr. Mixx. In 2017, founding member Fresh Kid Ice (born Chris Wong Won) died at 53.

2 Live Crew's 1989 song "Me So Horny" was not only a commercial hit but also changed the legal landscape.

In 1990, a federal court declared the album "As Nasty As They Wanna Be" history's first legally obscene album and made it illegal for retailers in the southern Florida area to sell the album, a ruling that was overturned two years later.

The clean version of the album, "As Clean as They Wanna Be," included the track "Pretty Woman," which took the group to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case often cited in copyright law.

Though 2 Live Crew did not obtain the license to use the tune for Roy Orbison's 1964 ballad "Oh, Pretty Woman," they went ahead and recorded and released a parody.

After the song's publisher sued the group for copyright infringement, the case made its way through the courts. In the 1994 case Campbell v. Acuff-Rose Music, Inc., the Supreme Court sided with 2 Live Crew, ruling "Pretty Woman" qualified as fair use.

Contributing: Maeve McDermott

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brother Marquis dead: 2 Live Crew rapper has died at 58