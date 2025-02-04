Brother and sister killed in hit-and-run believed to have been riding e-scooter

A teenage boy and his nine-year-old sister were riding an e-scooter when they were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Essex, police said.

Roman, 16, and Darcie Casselden were struck by a car on Ashlyns in Pitsea at around 6.25pm on Saturday and the vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The children died despite the efforts of emergency services to help them, Essex Police said.

Officers have now revealed they believe the children were riding a privately-owned e-scooter when they were struck.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The woman has been bailed while the man has been released under investigation.

Chief Superintendent Leighton Hammett said: "This has been a hugely emotive incident and I know the family, and wider community, want to know what happened.

"We are making good progress in our investigation which is focusing on a number of factors.

"I know there has been a lot of commentary online about the incident but I would ask that people please do not speculate.

"We will investigate and we will get the answers."

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for funeral costs and support to the children's family during their ordeal had raised nearly £30,000 as of 9am Tuesday morning.

Around 20 members of the local community, including children, gathered together on Sunday and left tributes, including flowers, at the junction between Ashlyns and Walthams.

A card that appears to have been left by a teacher - alongside a bunch of flowers - paid tribute to Roman. It described him as "such a good kid" and a "joy to teach in PE".

Another card, left by a member of staff at a school, read: "I'm so sorry that you have both been taken away, far too young.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone that had the joy to know you both, especially your family."

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact them.