Brother spent 120 hours making sister's "dream" wedding dress
A bride was "blown away" after her brother spent 120 hours making her dream wedding dress from scratch. Reagen Varross, 28, had always promised to create his sister's, Brooke Evans, 30, wedding dress. The couture fashion designer spent 120 hours making the gown - which combined elements of a "vintage design" with a "modern twist". Brooke couldn't have been happier with her dress and tied the knot on August 17, 2024. Brooke, a hairdresser from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, said: “The whole day was a dream.