Brother spent 120 hours making sister's "dream" wedding dress

NY Daily News

Both Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia, and the singer’s sister, Alison, died over the weekend. “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” the singer said in a statement shared with the Daily News. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” the 55-year-old ...