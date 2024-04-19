Brother of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend sparks controversy by calling Welsh people ‘posh’

Jason Kelce has claimed that Wales is filled with 'rich, upper class, just beautiful white people' - Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images North America

Jason Kelce, a recently retired top American footballer whose brother dates the singer Taylor Swift, has sparked controversy by calling Wales “posh” and filled with “rich, upper class, just beautiful white people”.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player’s comments were rebuked by Rob McElhenney who, along with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, bought Wrexham football club, transforming the north Wales team from also-rans to back-to-back promotion winners.

McElhenney suggested that Kelce should visit the Principality, telling him on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I should show you around someday.”

The comments were made by Kelce in a podcast called New Heights, which he hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift’s love interest.

The brothers were discussing the decision made by Louis Rees-Zammit to switch sports from rugby union to American football.

The former Wales and Gloucester winger, 23, has joined the Chiefs, who are the current Super Bowl champions, as a running back on a three-year contract reportedly worth about £3 million.

The Kelce brothers were discussing the decision made by the former Wales and Gloucester rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit to switch sports - Alex Livesey/Getty Images Europe

Jason Kelce, 36, said: “When I think of Welsh – I think British people call it ‘posh’ – I think of these rich, upper class, just beautiful white people.

“[Rees-Zammit] is the running stereotype of what I would think of with a Welsh person. I don’t know if that’s an accurate stereotype but that’s certainly what I think of and he’s helping continue that trend in my mind.”

His brother chimed in, describing Rees-Zammit as “debonair” and “as suave as it gets”.

Among those to rebuke Jason Kelce was Rob McElhenney (right), who along with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham football club - Lewis Storey/Getty Images Europe

The backlash was led by McElhenney, a Philadelphia-born actor and comedian – and Eagles fan – who has transformed Wrexham’s fortunes while creating a highly successful television series on the club.

“Incredibly wrong. I should show you around someday. I might know a few people. See for yourself,” McElhenney posted on X.

Mike Poland, a podcast host, added: “Life after football… And geography seems to have a steep learning curve for Jason Kelce.”

Nathen Amin, an historian and author, who describes himself as “Welsh-Kashmiri”, said: “I’ve grown to really like Jason Kelce in recent months, he’s such a character, but what’s [he] on about? Granted, Rees-Zammit is a well-brought-up Vale of Glamorgan boy, but I’m not sure the Welsh are considered posh.”

Realising the error of his ways, Jason Kelce later apologised, saying: “I’ve come to understand, I was very incorrect on this. Based on further assessment since these incorrect statements, not sure why I had these preconceptions in my mind, but I have found that the Welsh seem exactly like my kind of people. Happy to be incredibly wrong.”