Brothers face jury trials in North KC High School shooting that injured student, bystander

Two teenage brothers are set to appear before juries after they were charged for their alleged involvement in a shooting at North Kansas City High School.

Five people fired gunshots during an exchange between two groups of men on March 2, prosecutors said. A student and an adult were injured in the gunfire. The shooting happened outside the high school building as hundreds of spectators were inside watching a playoff basketball game between North Kansas City and Staley High schools.

A speech and debate event was also taking place on campus at the time of the shooting.

Three months after they were initially charged, jury trials are set for Michael Smallwood, 19, and Lavondre Smallwood, 18. Lavondre Smallwood’s trial is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 24, 2025, in the Clay County Division 1 courtroom. Michael Smallwood’s trial is exactly one month later, 9 a.m. March 24, 2025, in the same location.

Lavondre Smallwood is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, aiding or abetting a person who discharged or shot a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Michael Smallwood is charged with aiding or abetting a person who discharged or shot a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Both have been charged as adults, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said in a March news conference.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson discusses charges against several suspects during a news conference on March 15, 2024, in connection with the North Kansas City High School shooting that happened on March 2 outside the campus after a boys basketball game.

““No one should have to fear being shot when they go to a high school basketball game in Clay County,” he said.

Surveillance video indicated five people had been in possession of loaded firearms inside the North Kansas City High School gym, Thompson said. The two groups had been at the basketball game and left around 6 p.m.

A witness heard someone from one of the groups yelling at the other group to leave before gunfire broke out, prosecutors said. One person then drew a gun and began shooting, and then three members of the other group drew guns and returned fire.

Investigators recovered more than 50 shell casings from the scene, including casings from 9 mm, 10 mm, .40-caliber and .45-caliber firearms, prosecutors said.

A Clay County sheriff’s deputy walks to his vehicle at the scene of a shooting outside of North Kansas City High School on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Kansas City.

One of the two people injured in the spray of gunfire included a bystander who was not associated with the two groups. The other person injured could be seen firing a gun once during the exchange, Thompson said.

As of Thursday, Lavondre Smallwood and Michael Smallwood were still in custody with $250,000 bonds. A pre-trial conference is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 13, 2025 for Lavondre Smallwood. Michael Smallwood’s pre-trial conference is set for 9 a.m. March 6.

The Star’s Nathan Pilling contributed to this report.