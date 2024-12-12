Brothers Seen Sleeping Outside Detroit Home for Months Were Not Being Punished by Parents, Police Say

"They pull a blanket out of their bookbag, and they lay outside and go to sleep," said a neighbor about the boys

Neighbors allege that the two boys had been sleeping outside of their home since September

Their concerns prompted the Detroit Police Department to investigate the matter

A Detroit police official said that the parents, who have been cleared of possible charges, had tried to get their boys into therapy

Two brothers who were allegedly seen sleeping on a porch outside of their family's Detroit home for months sparked neighbors' concerns and police intervention.

According to neighbors, the siblings allegedly have been doing this at a residence located on the city’s west side since September, CBS affiliate WWJ reported.

"I mean, the kids have been sleeping on the porch for months, so that's what everybody has been seeing," Neighbor Elizabeth Jones told the outlet. “I get off work late, so I get home around 12, and I see them outside. "

"They pull a blanket out of their bookbag, and they lay outside and go to sleep," Jones continued. "We call the police, we call CPS [Child Protective Services], and nobody does anything, so I just hope somebody help them kids 'cause it's cold now."

Marc D'Andre, an independent journalist, shared footage on Facebook from Nov. 30 of his interaction with one of the teens who appeared to be sleeping on the porch.

“He popped out from under the cover," D’Andre later told NBC affiliate WDIV, “and you know I tried to ask him if he needed help in any kind of way; if he needed money or wanted to go somewhere, even into my van if to warm up for a minute. He refused everything.”

The wind chill at the time of the encounter was 14 degrees Fahrenheit, D’Andre told WWJ.

PEOPLE reached out to the Detroit Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 12, for comment. The department said in a statement obtained by WDIV on Dec. 3 that it was aware of the allegations and is actively investigating the circumstances.

“At this time, our priority is meeting with the parents and routing as much resource as possible to the location to ensure these children are safe,” police said. “The Department is deeply concerned over this situation, and any evidence of negligence on the part of the parents will be thoroughly investigated and, if appropriate, referred to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office.”

On Dec. 4, Fox affiliate WJBK reported that the boys – ages 12 and 15 — were now staying with family friends and away from the porch after authorities visited the home. According to the report, Detroit Police and Child Protective Services were working with the family on a long-term solution.

Rebecca McKay, commander of the Detroit Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, told WJBK that the two boys wanted to sleep outside and had access to the home, bathroom and food.

McKay added that the parents, who have been cleared of any possible charges, tried to get the boys into therapy.

The 15-year-old boy has a pending assault and battery case, WJBK reported.

“It’s not a punishment at all from the parents,” McKay told the outlet. "They don’t want them on the porch, but they’re not going to fight and chance getting into a physical altercation with a 6’5”, 220-lb. 15-year-old.”

McKay told the station that authorities are trying to find any way to get the boys on the right track," She added, “We’re not giving up."



Read the original article on People