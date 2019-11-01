'They are my brothers': Soccer club dominated by newcomers forges bonds in banner season

Tim Nomanov is the only player on the provincial championship Saint John Soccer Club U-18 team who wears glasses. In his former home of Kazakhstan, he was unable to join a competitive team because he needs to wear them to play.

His family came to Canada two years ago from Almaty for better, safer opportunities.

This summer, Tim scored three penalty goals in the Division 1 provincial championship round, playing with many teammates who, like him, began their lives in other countries.

Tim's mother, Anna Nomanova, said playing team sports was something she wished for her son.

"It was a big surprise for us that he, without big background in soccer, can play in such a good team," she said. "And he's happy now."

After six months in a new country, her shy teenager, once afraid of speaking another language, gained confidence and a support system at school and in the community through soccer, the mother said.

"It's a lot of emotions and just fantastic," Tim said. "The coach and the whole team is really friendly. They support me through everything. Every time when I had not a good time they supported me every time.

"So this is the main point — that everybody's friendly here."

In Syria, Abdul Allouz had no time to play any organized soccer.

"I had to work and go to school a lot. I went to school since six in the morning until 12 afternoon, and then from 12 afternoon to 9 p.m. to work. There is no time [to play]."

Abdul arrived in Saint John with his family three years ago and joined the Saint John Soccer Club at a friend's suggestion.

"Being part of a team is very important to get to know more people, you'll get friends with them and basically they will count you as a Canadian. They won't be any kind of racist."

"I just don't count them as players, I count them as brothers, they are my brothers."

