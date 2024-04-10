Broughton: Second man questioned after dead animals dumped

A second man has been questioned by police after dead animals were dumped outside a community shop.

The bodies of around 50 dead hares, a barn owl and a kestrel were left outside Broughton Community Shop in Hampshire on 15 March.

A 27-year-old man from the Hythe area was interviewed under caution after voluntarily attending a police station.

Another man was arrested and bailed last month in connection with the incident.

Warning: This story contains graphic images that some readers may find upsetting.

The 37-year-old man from Totton was arrested on suspicion of seven offences on 28 March.

They include various animal welfare and poaching offences, as well as a firearms-related offence.

He was bailed by Hampshire Constabulary until 28 June, pending further inquiries.

Police said tests showed the barn owl and kestrel, which are both legally protected, had been shot with a gun.

The owl and kestrel were "stuffed" on the door handles and blood was smeared on the windows, the shop's treasurer said.

Mike Hensman said it had been "devastating" for staff, while conservationist Chris Packham said on X the incident was "horrific on so many levels".

In February, another 25 dead wild animals were found close to a primary school in Awbridge, six miles (9.6km) from Broughton.

