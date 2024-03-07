Broward deputies fatally shot a transit worker who had killed his colleague, BSO says

Broward deputies gunned down a transit worker who had shot at them after killing his colleague at a Pompano Beach county facility Wednesday night, authorities say.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies rushed to the 3200 block of Copans Road in response to a shooting, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After arriving at the Broward mass transit facility, a 59-year-old man shot at deputies and they returned fire, killing him, the agency said.

After the shooting, deputies say they learned that the man they had just gunned down his 42-year-old co-worker following an argument.

“He actually shot and killed one of his co-workers prior to the deputies making contact with him,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman Wright told reporters near the crime scene.

Both men worked for Broward County Mass Transit, Miami Herald’s partner CBS News Miami reported.

Video obtained by the TV station shows the moment when a group of men are seen directing deputies towards the shooter. Suddenly, multiple shots can be heard.

Three deputies who opened fire have been placed on administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

